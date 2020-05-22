Disinfectant sprayed on migrant workers in Lajpat Nagar, MCD says by mistake

cities

Updated: May 22, 2020 22:14 IST

New Delhi

Scores of migrants, who were waiting in queues outside a school in Lajpat Nagar-3 for their screening before boarding a Shramik Special train, were sprayed with disinfectant by workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) during a sanitisation drive on Friday.

The civic body, however, said it happened by “mistake” and said that its official present at the spot had apologised to the public.

The incident took place when hundreds of migrant workers, who have registered for the trains, had gathered at Hemu Kalani Senior Secondary School for screening in Lajpat Nagar-3.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media. A worker engaged in a sanitation exercise along the road was seen spraying disinfectants on the migrant workers standing in queues.

In response, SDMC said it happened mistakenly because the worker could not handle the pressure of the jetting machine.

“Since the school is in a residential colony, there was huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road. But due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments. The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The official present at the site apologised to public,” SDMC said in a statement.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had in April issued an advisory against spraying disinfectants on people for Covid-19 management. The ministry had said spraying chemical disinfectants is “physically and psychologically harmful”.

The SDMC, however, said disinfectant spraying is being done as per protocol and guidelines. It said the civic body had distributed food and water to migrant workers who had come for screening.