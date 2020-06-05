e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Distribution of free textbooks to government school students in Haryana begins

Distribution of free textbooks to government school students in Haryana begins

An official spokesperson said the total budget to the tune of Rs 35 crore is expected to be spent on these textbooks which will be distributed among 15, 38,546 students during the 2020-2021 academic session.

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana government has set June 15 as the deadline to complete the process of providing free textbooks and workbooks to government school students of Class 1 to 8.

An official spokesperson said the total budget to the tune of Rs 35 crore is expected to be spent on these textbooks which will be distributed among 15, 38,546 students during the 2020-2021 academic session.

Though the books had to be provided to children urgently for the session, the printing work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The printing press of four printers, who were allotted contract of printing books, falls under the hotspot areas in Noida, Delhi and Faridabad, the spokesperson said. “Now, with the efforts of education department officers, the printers have completed the work and have started distribution of textbooks from June 1 in all government schools of Haryana. The authorities have also been directed to open schools throughout the week, including holidays upto at least 7pm to receive these books so that the distribution can be completed by June 15,” the spokesperson said.

top news
India, China hold talks at highest diplomatic level since standoff at LAC
India, China hold talks at highest diplomatic level since standoff at LAC
India’s forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
India’s forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
‘On emotions, not official’: CRPF on jawans taking oath to shun China goods
‘On emotions, not official’: CRPF on jawans taking oath to shun China goods
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In