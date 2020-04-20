State bans use of disinfectant tunnels

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:48 IST

PUNE District and civic authorities will ban the installation of disinfectant tunnels set up by private bodies at various localities across the city. State government on Sunday issued an order that these tunnels are ineffective to fight Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread.

Dr Archana Patil, state health director, said, “Through its notification, the Centre has asked not to use disinfectant tunnels as there is no study to back its effectiveness. Also, it can be harmful to health as well.”

A civic official on condition of anonymity said that a disinfectant tunnel was also installed at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters by a builder in good faith as the civic administration has never given permission for any such installation.

Experts and NGOs had earlier warned about the health hazards of such tunnels as the disinfectant used contains sodium hypochlorite that should be applied only on inanimate objects.

Sandeep Khardekar, president, Creative Foundation, a social organisation working on various issues including health, had written to PMC health department about the rampant use of such tunnels without considering the health risks.

Khardekar in his application said that it has become a “fashion to install disinfectant tunnels” during Covid-19 crisis where there are no set guidelines by the state government. “Social groups and philanthropists are coming ahead to sponsor the installation of these tunnels,” he said.

“There are two things which will happen because of the rise in the use of the tunnels. Firstly, people will ignore to wash hands and they will not wear masks. Secondly, the chemical released from the tunnel affects the body and is harmful to the eyes and can cause other health issues,” said Khardekar.

Khardekar said that a reply from civic administration is still awaited.

Sandeep Rairikar, deputy general manager and scientist, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), said, “There is a danger of inhalation of sodium hypochlorite released in the tunnel which can cause irritations and it might lead to health issues.”

Dr Anant Phadke, co-convenor, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, said, “Using chemical spray on human beings like in the use of tunnels can impact health.”