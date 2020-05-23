DLSA promotes Nyaya Bandhu app amid Covid crisis

cities

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:19 IST

GREATER NOIDA:

In view of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has started promoting the Nyaya Bandhu mobile application launched by the Centre in 2017 for providing free legal aid to needy persons.

Till now, only a few people are aware about the app that enables para legal volunteers (PLVs) to help arrange for legal aid through panel of advocates.

On Saturday, the DLSA appealed to the needy persons to download the mobile application.

“Nyaya Bandhu app was launched in 2017 by the ministry of law & justice. It is a pro bono legal services programme.It allows marginalised individuals seeking quality legal advice via the mobile application with advocates who have volunteered their time and services on this platform,” said Minakshi Sinha, secretary, DLSA, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“In view of the Covid-19 crisis, the need of the hour is to utilise the digital platforms. I have directed the PLVs to promote the app. Earlier the need was not felt as PLVs used to provide all help to needy people in person. However, in absence of direct contact, litigants can get access through the application as PLVs will give the legal advice using their mobile phones,” said Sinha.

“Eligible beneficiaries include members of schedule caste and schedule tribe,victims of human trafficking, persons with disability, persons in custody, industrial workmen, victims of disaster and ethnic violence, and persons with annual income less than Rs 3 lakh,” said Sinha.

Azad Bhati, a panel advocate, said, “During the lockdown period, I got a few queries for extension of parole period. Four under trials in jail also sought legal advice.Through panel advocates, legal advice was provided.”

DLSA holds regular legal awareness camps at villages,construction sites, industries, colleges, residential areas, jails, and other places. But due to the Covid-19 restrictions, legal awareness camps could not be held. DLSA also runs helpline numbers -- 181, 0120-4311255 and 7234005860.

PLV Anita Devi said, “We did not promote the app in the past as we solved the queries personally. Now, we have started promoting the app. PLVs are also helping the health department. I go with health officials for door-to-door survey to identify Covid-19 suspects.”

