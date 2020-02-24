DM boards private vehicle to inspect traffic scene in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 21:11 IST

The district magistrate of Ghaziabad Monday shunned his official car and boarded a private vehicle to understand the ground reality of the traffic situation in the city. After making rounds of different roads, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey directed the formation of a committee which will look into the jam points near Vaishali, Vasundhara, Mohan Nagar and other areas.

According to officials, a complainant reached the office of DM about the traffic issues in the city. Pandey then boarded a private car, shunning his security men and leaving behind the wireless system, along with the complainant to inspect the roads.

“After making rounds for about an hour, Pandey observed snarls at some places. The complainant then alighted from the car, but the DM continued the exercise for another two hours. At some points, the traffic situation and deployment of traffic personnel were found to be satisfactory but in places such as the RDC crossing, Raj Nagar Extension crossing, Dinagarhi Chowk and RDC flyover, neither the traffic situation nor the deployment was found to be satisfactory,” Gaurav Kumar, spokesperson, district magistrate, said.

Based on the inputs, the DM has formed a committee which is headed by additional district magistrate (city) and will submit a report within three days about seven congested crossings — near Dabur crossing, Vaishali, Vaishali metro station, near Country Inn Hotel, near Euro Park Mall and near Sahibabad vegetable market.

All these seven places are on the Mohan Nagar to Anand Vihar Link Road.

“The DM has also directed the drafting of a separate scientific traffic plan for the Link Road to reduce congestion at these seven points. He has also directed the traffic police to deploy additional personnel and enquire whether the personnel were missing from the congested points on Monday. He has also asked for the removal of encroachments on Ambedkar Road which connects old bus stand to Chaudhary Morh,” the spokesperson said.