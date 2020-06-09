e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / DM issues directions to collect balance sheets of schools in Ghaziabad

DM issues directions to collect balance sheets of schools in Ghaziabad

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To assess the financial condition of private schools in the district, the Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) on Tuesday directed the district inspector of schools (DIOS) to collect the balance sheets of the schools

The move comes after the DM held a meeting with parents’ associations on Tuesday. During the meeting, parents had raised issues regarding online classes and their increased expenses.

“Schools are holding online classes at a time that is usually meant for annual summer breaks. As a result of these classes, some schools are trying to make the administration believe that their expenses are rising and we fear the schools might levy an extra charge on the parents later. We have requested the district magistrate to call for the financial statements of the schools in order to know if they have surplus funds to pay to their staff or not,” said Seema Tyagi, president, Ghaziabad parents’ association.

“In fact, it is the expenses incurred by parents for their children’s education that have increased as they had to make arrangements for smartphones, laptops, and internet connection among others,” she added.

The parents’ association members also requested the district officials to direct that schools to prescribe National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books which are priced cheaper.

Representatives of different schools had met the district magistrate on Monday and said their expenses are on the rise due to online classes. They also said they are also facing difficulties in paying salaries to their staff.

“The district magistrate has directed that schools should mention all the problems discussed during the meeting in written communication. The DM has also directed that schools should be asked to produce their balance sheets.If they fail to do so we can approach the respective education board and also the income tax department,” said DIOS Ravi Dutt.

Officials said issues raised by both sides will be looked into.

During the meeting on Monday, school representatives also told the officials that they are not charging any hiked fees and only taking fees applicable for session 2019-20.

Earlier in May, the state government had directed schools to not charge transport fees for the period the schools remain shut during the lockdown. It also said that schools shall not increase their fees for the academic year 2020-21, and should be charging fees on a monthly basis instead of a quarterly basis.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In