DM issues directions to collect balance sheets of schools in Ghaziabad

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:10 IST

To assess the financial condition of private schools in the district, the Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) on Tuesday directed the district inspector of schools (DIOS) to collect the balance sheets of the schools

The move comes after the DM held a meeting with parents’ associations on Tuesday. During the meeting, parents had raised issues regarding online classes and their increased expenses.

“Schools are holding online classes at a time that is usually meant for annual summer breaks. As a result of these classes, some schools are trying to make the administration believe that their expenses are rising and we fear the schools might levy an extra charge on the parents later. We have requested the district magistrate to call for the financial statements of the schools in order to know if they have surplus funds to pay to their staff or not,” said Seema Tyagi, president, Ghaziabad parents’ association.

“In fact, it is the expenses incurred by parents for their children’s education that have increased as they had to make arrangements for smartphones, laptops, and internet connection among others,” she added.

The parents’ association members also requested the district officials to direct that schools to prescribe National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books which are priced cheaper.

Representatives of different schools had met the district magistrate on Monday and said their expenses are on the rise due to online classes. They also said they are also facing difficulties in paying salaries to their staff.

“The district magistrate has directed that schools should mention all the problems discussed during the meeting in written communication. The DM has also directed that schools should be asked to produce their balance sheets.If they fail to do so we can approach the respective education board and also the income tax department,” said DIOS Ravi Dutt.

Officials said issues raised by both sides will be looked into.

During the meeting on Monday, school representatives also told the officials that they are not charging any hiked fees and only taking fees applicable for session 2019-20.

Earlier in May, the state government had directed schools to not charge transport fees for the period the schools remain shut during the lockdown. It also said that schools shall not increase their fees for the academic year 2020-21, and should be charging fees on a monthly basis instead of a quarterly basis.