Home / Cities / DMRC starts casting piers on Metro Phase-4 corridor

DMRC starts casting piers on Metro Phase-4 corridor

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: While the construction work of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Phase-4 started in December last year, the body started casting piers on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor on Saturday.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC said the pier was cast at Keshopur on the elevated stretch between Keshopur and Mukarba Chowk.

A pier is a large column that supports the platform and rail structures.

While the average height of the piers on this corridor will be 10 metres, Dayal said the height of piers at Madhuban Chowk and Haiderpur Badli will be 20m and 25m respectively as the under-construction corridor will pass over two other corridors which are currently operational.

“At Haiderpur Badli Mor, the rail level is going to be the highest in Delhi at 28 metres. Presently, the highest point is at Dhaula Kuan where the Line 7 viaduct passes at a height of 23.6 metres. The approximate distance between each pier will be about 28 metres,” said Dayal.

The 28.92-km long Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor is an extension of the Magenta Line and will have 22 stations. While 21.18km of this corridor will be elevated, 7.74km will be underground.

