DMRC to increase frequency of cleaning trains

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:32 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it would increase the frequency of cleaning on its premises following the coronavirus scare.

The Metro will issue dos and don’ts regarding the virus and run digital screens at major stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi.

“Displays at some other major stations spread across the network will be done with informative messages to create awareness among passengers on the basic protective measures,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

More than two million commuters take the Delhi Metro every day. “Instructions are being issued to increase the frequency of cleaning within the Metro premises,” said DMRC official.