e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / DMRC to increase frequency of cleaning trains

DMRC to increase frequency of cleaning trains

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it would increase the frequency of cleaning on its premises following the coronavirus scare.

The Metro will issue dos and don’ts regarding the virus and run digital screens at major stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi.

“Displays at some other major stations spread across the network will be done with informative messages to create awareness among passengers on the basic protective measures,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

More than two million commuters take the Delhi Metro every day. “Instructions are being issued to increase the frequency of cleaning within the Metro premises,” said DMRC official.

top news
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities