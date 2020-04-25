e-paper
Home / Cities / Doctor, cop’s wife die of Covid-19 in Thane

Doctor, cop’s wife die of Covid-19 in Thane

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:10 IST
A doctor and a wife of a policeman, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in Thane, taking the death toll to eight.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, “The doctor, 80, had tested positive on April 22 and was admitted in Vedant Hospital. He died on Friday night. He also had various comorbidities including hypertension. The second death is of a 49-year-old woman, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar. Her husband, a police officer in Navi Mumbai had tested positive, following which the woman was infected. The woman died in Kalwa hospital on Saturday.

The city saw eleven new cases on Saturday, majority of whom are contact cases of a 44-year-old resident of Lokmanya Nagar who tested positive posthumously. Eight out of 11 cases are from Kisannagar, Lokmanya Nagar area, where the funeral had taken place. Malvi informed that these people were among the 72 persons quarantined after the funeral.

182 quarantined in Lokmanya Nagar

In the last four days, since the funeral of the Lokmanya Nagar resident, 182 people have been quarantined. Out of these 72 were quarantined after they attended the funeral, 60 Kalwa hospital staff are quarantined after a nurse tested positive, while another 50 people were quarantined on Saturday, after a family tested positive in CP Talao area of Wagale Estate. The family came in contact with over 50 people in the last two to three weeks.

