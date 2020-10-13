Doctor rams car into 4-month-old pup in Thane, boked

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:27 IST

The Vartak Nagar police in Thane have booked a car owner from a plush housing society for rash driving and killing a four-month-old puppy. An animal activist residing in the society gathered evidence including CCTV footage and registered a case. The police are yet to arrest the car owner, who is a doctor.

Police said the incident occurred on October 9 at 8:47 pm in the parking lot of Dosti Vihar society at Vartak Nagar. The incident was captured on the CCTV footage of the building.

The complainant, 29-year-old Shruti Ganesh Iyer, a resident of Dosti Vihar, claimed that after people gathered at the spot, she went to check and saw a puppy lying in a pool of blood.

“I shifted the puppy to SPCA hospital for treatment. The veterinarian declared the puppy dead on arrival after he suffered bleeding and serious injuries,” said Iyer, who is also a member of Umeed Foundation, an animal NGO. Iyer and another member of the Foundation approached the Vartak Nagar police and registered a case.

Pari Mehta, 46, an animal activist from Thane, claimed that the car was clearly seen on the footage. “The incident took place in the parking lot. CCTV footage showed the accused, a woman doctor, ramming the car into the pup. After she realised this, she didn’t even stop the car. She could have taken the puppy for treatment. Instead, she ran away from the spot,” said Mehta.

The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case under Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and 184 (Driving dangerously), 134 (A) and 134 (B) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

“We have registered a case and have started investigation. We’ve got the number of the car that rammed into the puppy and are yet to arrest the accused,” said Sanjay Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Vartak Nagar police station.

The report provided by Dr. Devendra Bhosle, veterinarian of SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) said that the animal was dead on arrival. “Primary examination revealed bleeding from nasal cavity that could have caused due to heavy blow on the forehead resulting from the accident. The cause of death is traumatic shock,” stated the SPCA report.