Doctors on strike tend to emergency cases in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:50 IST

Of the total 450 resident doctors at the Sassoon General Hospital, 283 were on strike on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had called for a strike on August 7, wherein 4,500 residents doctors participated from across the state.

Dr Shishir Khose Patil, vice-president, central MARD and Pune MARD’s president, said, “Senior authority at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy (BJ) Medical College and Sassoon have requested us to cater to emergency services, so that emergency cases are not paralysed. We adhered to their request and have stopped all non-essential services in the hospital. Reason being, Pune is going through a crisis during the ongoing heavy rainfall and given the obvious scenario, we did not want to cripple the hospital’s medical services.”

Dr Kalyani Dongre, state president, MARD, said, “The major demands include stipend similar to that of central government institute doctors, fixed norms for maternity and tuberculosis leaves. Not a single official from the state’s medical education ministry have called us for a meeting so far, which is very upsetting. We will keep protesting until our demands are met.”

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 20:18 IST