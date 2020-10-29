e-paper
Don’t allow pvt schools to charge full fees: Parents to HP govt

They said that after the state’s decision, private schools have started harassing students and parents for depositing the full fees.

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The parents alleged that many schools have not conducted any online classes for the past seven months but are still demanding tuition fee.
The parents alleged that many schools have not conducted any online classes for the past seven months but are still demanding tuition fee.(Representational photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh Student Parents Forum has condemned the state government’s decision to authorise private schools and institutions to charge full fees and demanded its withdrawal.

Convener of the forum, Vijendra Mehra, co-convenor Bindu Joshi, members Vivek Kashyap and Falma Chauhan have termed the move as shocking and anti-student.

The forum held that after the state’s decision, private schools have started harassing students and parents for depositing the full fees.

“We are being intimidated through text messages that if the full fee is not deposited, our wards will not be allowed to appear in exams and could be expelled too,” said Mehra.

He alleged that many schools have not conducted any online classes for the past seven months, students have not stayed in hostels for even one day, still they are being pressurised to deposit a total hostel fee of Rs 30,000 per month instead of Rs 4,300 per month.

Mehra said that due to the closure of regular schools due to Covid-19, private school managements have fired half of the teachers, employees, drivers, security staff and class IV employees besides recovering most of the fees from parents by converting 80% of the total fees and charges into tuition fees.

