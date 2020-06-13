Don’t believe rumours, we have not decided to reimpose lockdown: Maharashtra CM

cities

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:59 IST

With rumours circulating on social media that the state government was planning to impose lockdown restrictions in the state once again, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified on Friday that no such decision has been taken. While Mission Begin Again has relaxed some restrictions on movement, Thackeray appealed to citizens to follow lockdown norms to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

On Friday, messages started making rounds on social media about the state government in Maharashtra re-imposing the lockdown from next week. In response to these rumours, the chief minister’s office issued a statement on Friday morning, dispelling these speculations.

“There are rumours being spread on social media and reports on some [news] channels that the state government has taken a decision to impose lockdown by shutting down all shops and commercial establishments. We have not taken any such decision. Such reports create confusion among people. Spreading such false news is a violation of the law and should not be transmitted without confirmation,” read the statement.

On Wednesday, Thackeray had said the state may be forced to impose the lockdown again if people did not follow lockdown norms. “The threat of Covid-19 has not passed, it still persists. As we continue to battle pandemic, we cannot put brakes on the wheels of the economy. We were shocked looking at the crowd on the first day. Outdoor physical activities are permitted for your good health and not to spoil it. People will have to keep physical distance. The government is evaluating the situation. If we feel that the lifting of lockdown is life-threatening, then we will be forced to impose the lockdown again,” he had said.

In the statement released on Friday, Thackeray said that relaxation of restrictions should not be taken as leave to ignore distancing norms and other preventive measures. “Lifting of the lockdown norms does not mean people are allowed to step out, leading to crowding at public places and which could prove hazardous for health. Maintaining social distancing, masking the face and sanitisation at regular intervals should be adopted now as part of one’s lifestyle. Everybody should self-discipline for their own health and that of their close ones,” he said.