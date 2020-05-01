Don’t download fake Aarogya Setu app: Himachal Police

cities

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday warned the general public to not download the Aarogya Setu app which was not developed by the government.

Cyber Bureau superintendent of police Narvir Rathour said that it has been observed that fraudsters have devised malicious links on the fake name of the Aarogya Setu app as several spoofed apps are on the internet.

He said that people may receive such app links via email, or through WhatsApp or Facebook projecting it as a genuine one. It has been explained that the malicious application during the course of its downloading asks the user to permit the use of the internet and installation of additional application packages, which eventually turn out to be mischievous links like “face.Apk, imo.Apk, normal.Apk, trueC.Apk, snap.Apk and viber.Apk”.

After clicking these malicious link, a virus may enter into a user’s mobile phone, help hackers to track and monitor the content and activity on the device. The data in the device is then easily extracted and saved in a remote control server of the mischievous apps.

The general public is advised to maintain caution while opening suspicious links over social media platforms and email/VoIP calls on their mobile handset and secure their phone with the latest security patches and anti-virus guard.

People are advised to download the Aarogya Setu app only from authentic sources like https://Mygov.in or Apple or Android or IOS play store, he added.

Police have advised that if any suspicious activity comes to one’s notice, may kindly be intimated to State Cyber Crime Police Station, Shimla through E-Mail i.e. cybercrcell-hp@nic.in, Cont. No. 0177-2620331.

Aarogya Setu application developed by the Government of India helps people assess themselves on the risk of their catching the coronavirus infection. The app tries to determine the risk if one has been near a Covid-19 infected person (within six feet of distance) by scanning through a database of known cases across India.