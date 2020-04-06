e-paper
Down with fever, panicky woman ends life in Phagwara

65-year-old lived alone; her samples had tested negative for covid-19

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Phagwara
A day after her samples were tested for covid-19, a 65-year-old woman Santosh Kaur, of Khurampur village in Phagwara, committed suicide on Sunday morning. Police are treating this as a case of panic attack that turned extreme. She has tested negative and had been getting treatment for fever at the local civil hospital.

“She had developed the fear of contracting the disease, even as she had no foreign travel history and not been in contact with any positive case. She lives alone and committed suicide due to panic,” said inquiry officer and Sadar SHO Amarjit Singh, adding that the body had been sent for postmortem.To dispel such fears among residents, the administration has ordered sanitisation of the village. A case has been registered under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of the CrPC.

