Dowry demand: 7 booked for assaulting pregnant woman in Punjab village

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:22 IST

Police have booked 7 persons including the husband and in laws of a 3-month pregnant woman in Balongi for assaulting her after she refused to meet their demand of dowry. As per the police, the victim Damapreet Kaur, who is pregnant is admitted to Mohali’s civil hospital and is under observation owing to assault injuries.

As per police, Damanpreet, of Raipur got married by her own choice to Inderjit Singh of Bhadhmajra in March this year. She said Inderjit used to work for a private company but after the wedding he left the job and got addicted to drugs. For three months, everything was good she said, but after that her in laws and her husband began to harass her for dowry. The victim said the accused had been beating her regularly, but on November 19, all of the accused together assaulted her. She said she was hit on head with a stick while her husband kicked her repeatedly in the stomach leaving her unconscious, after which he locked her in the room and left. She managed to call her mother who rescued her and admitted her to the hospital.

Acting on her complaint, the police booked Inderjit Singh, his father Jarnail Singh, mother Amarjit Kaur, elder brother Gurjit Singh, his wife Kuldeep Kaur all residents of Badhmajra, and her husband’s sister Gurinder Kaur of Lakhnaur and maternal uncle Kuldeep Singh at Badhmajra.

A case under Section 323, 506, 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered at Balongi police station but no arrests have been made so far.