Dr Firoz appears for another interview in BHU

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:34 IST

Amid the ongoing protest against his appointment as an assistant professor in the department of sahitya at Banaras Hindu University’s faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV), Dr Firoz Khan on Wednesday appeared in an interview for the same post at the department of Sanskrit in the university’s faculty of arts.

This is Dr Khan’s second interview in the last one week, albeit in a different department.

On November 29, he was interviewed for the same post at the department of Samhita and Sanskrit of the faculty of ayurveda.

On Wednesday, he was interviewed at vice chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar’s residence, said an official who did not wish to be quoted, adding that the result was likely to be declared on December 7 after a meeting of the university’s executive council.

Dr Khan was the 11th among the 39 candidates called for the interview. He had applied in the faculties of SVDV, ayurveda and arts.

Prof MP Ahirwar of the department of Ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology, BHU, said, “Dr Firoz Khan has already been appointed assistant professor. Why would any person like to appear in the interview for the same post in different departments in the same university? It appears the BHU administration asked him to appear in the interview as a ‘strategy’ to settle the controversy by appointing him in one of the two (other) departments where he appeared for the interview. ”

Prof Ahirwar alleged the BHU administration had surrendered before a handful of protesters. The protest against the appointment was unconstitutional, he said.

BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh said, “Any person is free to apply anywhere, any number of times. As a matter of fact, Dr Firoz Khan applied for vacancies in several departments in several universities. Any person, who is eligible, may apply wherever he wishes.”

He said that the as per rules, the candidates shortlisted for the interview were invited.

A member of the selection committee, which interviewed candidates in the faculty of ayurveda last week, said, “Dr Firoz Khan has been found the best.”

His selection was almost sure, the member said. A formal announcement would be made after the executive council meeting on December 7.

Earlier, the interview for assistant professor in the faculty of SVDV was held on November 5.

The selection committee recommended Dr Khan’s appointment and he joined the department of Sahitya on November 6.

On November 7, a group of students of the faculty of SVDV started a dharna against the appointment, saying recruiting a Muslim in this faculty was against the values of BHU founder Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

However, the BHU vice chancellor said Khan was appointed on merit in accordance with rules.

The agitating students demanded that either Dr Khan should be transferred out of the faculty or his appointment be cancelled.

After a dialogue on November 21, the students submitted three questions to the BHU administration the next day. When the administration promised to answer the queries, the students ended the dharna but resumed it on December 1, claiming that the replies were unsatisfactory.

At this, the BHU PRO Dr Rajesh Singh said, “Students have already been given answers to their queries.”