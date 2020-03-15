Dr HV Sardesai passes away at 86 in Pune

pune

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:27 IST

Renowned medical practitioner Dr Hanmant Vidyadhar Sardesai passed away at the age of 86 and was cremated in the city on Sunday night.

Dr Sardesai is survived by wife Dr Kunda Sardesai, son Dr Suhadra Sardesai and daughter Amla Sardesai.

He was a prominent doctor who played a key role in the public health affairs of the city. He has been bestowed with numerous awards, including the Punyabhushan, for his service to society.

He was born on April 10, 1933 and completed his MBBS in 1955 from Mumbai and did his MD (medicine) in 1958 and went to London for further studies. He started his clinic upon returning from London at Kunte chowk on Laxmi road and became popular through his writings and lectures on the topic of public health.

Dr Sardesai wrote 30 books and his works have been in published Hindi and English.