e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Dr HV Sardesai passes away at 86 in Pune

Dr HV Sardesai passes away at 86 in Pune

Dr Sardesai is survived by wife Dr Kunda Sardesai, son Dr Suhadra Sardesai and daughter Amla Sardesai

pune Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Renowned medical practitioner Dr Hanmant Vidyadhar Sardesai.
Renowned medical practitioner Dr Hanmant Vidyadhar Sardesai.(HT/PHOTO)
         

Renowned medical practitioner Dr Hanmant Vidyadhar Sardesai passed away at the age of 86 and was cremated in the city on Sunday night.

Dr Sardesai is survived by wife Dr Kunda Sardesai, son Dr Suhadra Sardesai and daughter Amla Sardesai.

He was a prominent doctor who played a key role in the public health affairs of the city. He has been bestowed with numerous awards, including the Punyabhushan, for his service to society.

He was born on April 10, 1933 and completed his MBBS in 1955 from Mumbai and did his MD (medicine) in 1958 and went to London for further studies. He started his clinic upon returning from London at Kunte chowk on Laxmi road and became popular through his writings and lectures on the topic of public health.

Dr Sardesai wrote 30 books and his works have been in published Hindi and English.

top news
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news