Dreaded Ludhiana gangster Deepa Dhandhari in police net

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:34 IST

Wanted in at least 10 cases including firing at police personnel in Sri Muktsar Sahib, dreaded gangster Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa Dhandhari, 32, landed in police net on Thursday. The police have recovered a countrymade pistol, 12 bullets, a motorcycle bearing fake number plates and fake documents from his possession.

Police said the gangster was nabbed during a special checking on Dhandra Road. According to the police, he had been staying at a gurdwara in Dhandhari Kalan for the past 15 days, but was made to leave after he ran out of money.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “The accused is a drug addict and used to execute two crimes a day to fund his habit. Four members of his gang are already lodged in the Ludhiana central jail for hatching a conspiracy of robbery, while one of the members of the gang had died of HIV.”

During questioning, the accused told the police that he had bought the weapon from a Bihar resident. He was earlier arrested in 2018 for drug peddling and was bailed out in May 2019, and indulged in crime again soon after that.

The police chief said the accused had accidentally shot at one of his accomplices in the arm during a robbery bid on November 14, 2019, near Jaspal Bangar. “The gangster had himself rushed his accomplice to the hospital. The accomplice was arrested, but Dhandhari managed to escape,” he said.

A fresh FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Division Number 5 police station. The police will produce him before a court on Friday.

USED STOLEN CAR TO ROB ANOTHER

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on June 19, 2019, the gangster had robbed a man of ₹3.5 lakh near Partap Chowk. On October 6, 2019, the accused had opened fire in a bid to rob a medical store owner. Three days after that, he had stolen a Maruti Zen car from Dhandhari and the same day, robbed a man of his Maruti Swift car on Hambran Road at gun point using the stolen car in the crime. The accused had fled towards Sri Muktsar Sahib, where he had opened fire on a police party checking vehicles, and escaped.