Driver, cleaner rape woman in moving vehicle; PCMC cops on manhunt for accused

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:45 IST

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have launched a pan-Maharashtra manhunt for the driver and cleaner of a goods carrier, accused of raping a 29-year-old woman in the vehicle on the Alandi-Chakan road.

The crime is believed to have taken place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, as per the complaint registered with the Alandi police.

The accused offered to drop the victim to Perne phata, but instead abducted and raped her in the vehicle, as it was moving.

The woman in her complaint said the duo sexually assaulted her, and threatened to kill her. They also beat her up when she resisted.

The woman managed escape with her purse and a mobile phone belonging to the cleaner.

She then approached a watchman in a residential society on the Alandi-Chakan road, and he helped her get to the police.

The complaint was initially lodged at the Talegaon Dabhade police station, but was then transferred to the Alandi police station.

Smita Patil, DCP zone one, said, “Currently, these accused are outside the city and our teams have gone to nab them. They will be arrested soon.”

The police have invoked IPC 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (causing voluntary hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and), and 506 (criminal intimidation) as charges against the accused.