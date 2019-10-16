Driver, conductor killed, 5 passengers injured as truck hits stationary ST bus

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:21 IST

PUNE: A state transport (ST) bus driver and conductor were killed and five passengers injured when a truck rammed into the stationary ST bus from behind on Tuesday morning in Sutarwadi, Pashan.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Uttam Bandal, driver and Shankar Chandrakant Chavan, conductor of the ST bus.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested the truck driver identified as Rajiv Sundaram Gandhi, 36, a resident of Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu.

One of the front tyres of the bus had suffered a puncture on Tuesday morning near Hotel Rangla Punjab around 5:15am, according to Pimpri Chinchwad police.

As the two were trying to fix the front tyre, a truck rammed into the bus from behind, according to the police.

While Bandal was killed on the spot, Chavan sustained grievous injuries and succumbed under treatment. A complaint in the matter was lodged by Bandal’s son Abhijeet Mohan Bandal, 25, a resident of Bhor, Pune.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 338, 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station against Gandhi. Assistant police inspector Shashikant Dendage of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:21 IST