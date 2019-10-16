e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Driver, conductor killed, 5 passengers injured as truck hits stationary ST bus

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A state transport (ST) bus driver and conductor were killed and five passengers injured when a truck rammed into the stationary ST bus from behind on Tuesday morning in Sutarwadi, Pashan.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Uttam Bandal, driver and Shankar Chandrakant Chavan, conductor of the ST bus.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested the truck driver identified as Rajiv Sundaram Gandhi, 36, a resident of Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu.

One of the front tyres of the bus had suffered a puncture on Tuesday morning near Hotel Rangla Punjab around 5:15am, according to Pimpri Chinchwad police.

As the two were trying to fix the front tyre, a truck rammed into the bus from behind, according to the police.

While Bandal was killed on the spot, Chavan sustained grievous injuries and succumbed under treatment. A complaint in the matter was lodged by Bandal’s son Abhijeet Mohan Bandal, 25, a resident of Bhor, Pune.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 338, 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station against Gandhi. Assistant police inspector Shashikant Dendage of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:21 IST

top news
‘Drown in shame’: PM Modi slams Oppn for targeting govt’s Jammu and Kashmir move
‘Drown in shame’: PM Modi slams Oppn for targeting govt’s Jammu and Kashmir move
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
School, college students make up for 60 per cent of shakhas: RSS
School, college students make up for 60 per cent of shakhas: RSS
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersHappy Birthday Hema MaliniPriyanka ChopraHappy anniversary Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali KhanKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities