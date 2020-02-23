Driver crushed to death while fixing truck

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:35 IST

A 40-year-old driver, who was repairing his truck in Bhiwandi on Friday, was crushed to death after another truck slammed into his vehicle. Narpoli police is on the lookout for the accused driver.

The victim, Jamealam Shaikh, a resident of Bhiwandi, had crawled below his truck and was repairing it, around 8.20pm, near Old Agra Road, when the other truck driver allegedly rammed into his vehicle from behind. The accused driver, who had failed to notice the repairing indicator on Shaikh’s truck, allegedly fled the spot after the accident without informing anyone, said officers. “We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. We have sent the accused’s vehicle number to other toll nakas to help trace him,” said an officer.