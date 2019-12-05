e-paper
Driver of bus that hit cyclist still at large

Dec 05, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A day after a 14-year-old boy died after a private bus allegedly rammed the bicycle he was riding near Ram Mandir Chowk in Choma village in Palam Vihar, the police said that they are yet to arrest the bus driver, who had abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

According to the police, they have confiscated the bus, which has a registration number of Haryana. They are trying to trace the owner of the vehicle. Police said that the bus was ferrying the employees of a private company during the incident.

Surender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Palam Vihar police station, said, “The bus driver had fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle. He is still at large. We are investigating the case.”

Police had identified the victim as Purnendu, a Class 9 student of a private school at Vasant Kunj in Delhi. Police said his father a Supreme Court lawyer.

The incident had taken place around 4.30pm on Wednesday, when the boy was going to a tuition class on his bicycle. Police said that he was hit when he was crossing a road.

In the police complaint, a friend of the victim’s father, said, “The boy’s father received a phone call regarding the accident around 5.15pm. He was told that a private bus had hit the boy, who succumbed to his injuries at the spot.” Police said that the boy had sustained a fatal injury on his head.

On Thursday, his body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination.

Naveen, a relative of the victim’s, said, “The impact of the accident was such that he could be identified only by the bag he was carrying. He was the complete package — great in studies, energetic and made friends easily.”

