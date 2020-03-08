e-paper
Driver offers free autorickshaw ride for women today

Driver offers free autorickshaw ride for women today

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:58 IST
Santosh Gaikwad, 44, an autorickshaw driver based in Ghansoli has been giving free rides to women commuters on Women’s Day every year.

This year too he plans to give free rides to around 50 women commuters at Vashi, Sanpada among many areas.

Gaikwad advertises about his initiative by putting up banners on his autorickshaw. “I gave free rides to over 40 women commuters last year. This is the sixth consecutive year and I plan to continue this,” said, Gaikwad. He has also been offering free rides to specially-abled commuters. The inspiration for this initiative comes from his mother whose leg had to be amputated because of cancer.

On Women’s Day, he also sends out social messages like, follow traffic safety rules, say no to drugs, educate girl child, among others. All these posters are pasted on his vehicle and are prominently visible. He has also installed water dispenser in his auto for passengers.

