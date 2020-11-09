e-paper
Drug smuggling case: STF initiates proceedings to attach property of former sarpanch

Singh whose property runs into crores is a drug addict himself and used to procure heroin from a local supplier, said STF officials.

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:12 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Special Task Force (STF) has initiated proceedings to attach the property of the former sarpanch of Rano village in the Payal area, who is one of the accused in the international drug smuggling case.

On November 6, the STF had nabbed four drug smugglers, including former sarpanch Gurdeep Singh and recovered 5.4 kg heroin, three illegal weapons with live cartridges, Rs 21 Lakh cash and eight high-end cars. According to STF, these smugglers were part of a high-level international drug network.

Singh whose property runs into crores is a drug addict himself and used to procure heroin from a local supplier, said STF officials.

Through the peddler, Singh had come in contact with Tanveer Singh Bedi of Barnala, who is currently residing in Australia and operating the racket.

Singh has luxury cars worth Rs 8 crores and the STF suspects that he had made a lot of property from drug smuggling.

The STF has already confiscated eight luxury cars from his possession and now they are set to attach his properties in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Khanna. The accused are in the custody of STF for questioning.

According to villagers, Singh’s lifestyle had changed overnight. They said that he would invite politicians at his house and was fond of clicking pictures with them.

The villagers said that within days Singh had hired bouncers, who would accompany him everywhere.

The STF officials added that according to villagers, whenever Singh would travel in his luxury cars, the police would never stop him for checking.

