DSK’s brother granted bail in cheating case; police to challenge order

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:52 IST

PUNE: Makrand Sakharam Kulkarni, brother of jailed realtor Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni alias DSK, was granted bail by a court in Pune on July 3, according to his lawyer Advocate Rohan Nahar. DSK, his wife, son, relatives and some employees have been accused of cheating thousands of investors of over Rs 2000 crore.

Makrand was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, according to his lawyer. However, he is awaiting release due to procedural requirements. The application was opposed by special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan.

“Yes, bail was granted. We have applied for certified copies of the order. We will be challenging the release order once we have it,” said Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police, Pune who is investigating the case.

DSK, his wife, and a few relatives were booked under Sections 420, 406, 409, 411, 465, 467, 468, 471, 109, 120(b) and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

The first chargesheet in the case was registered against DSK and his wife Hemanti Kulkarni in May 2018. A supplementary chargesheet was filed later in 2018 against son Shirish Kulkarni, Dhananjay Pachpor, Kedar Vanjpe, Sai Vanjpe, Vinay Badgadi and Anuradha Purandare. In July 2019, a second supplementary chargesheet was filed against Sunil Madhukar Ghatpande and Rajeev Dullabhdas Nevaskar. A third supplementary chargesheet was filed in November 2019 against Makrand Kulkarni, according to advocate Nahar.

“There is nothing on record to show that he has acquired any financial benefit and that he is beneficiary of DSK group of companies,” reads his bail application filed by advocate Nahar.

The police had alleged that Makrand was involved in hiking up the price of a land in Phursungi. He allegedly bought land in his name from the farmers who previously owned it for Rs 4,87,25,000 and later sold it to DSK Developers Limited at a higher price of Rs 9,29,83,000.

The bail application by Makrand states that he has not been a part of DSK business since 1993. However, the power of attorney of a bank account in his name was with Anuradha Purandhare and Hemanti Kulkarni, co-accused in the case.