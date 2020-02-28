e-paper
Feb 28, 2020-Friday
DSW demands Kapil Mishra’s arrest

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:46 IST
New Delhi:

The students’ union of Delhi University’s Delhi School of Social Work (DSSW) had demanded the arrest of their alumni and BJP leader Kapil Mishra, holding him responsible for the violence in North-East Delhi.

In a statement, students’ union president Anish Kumar said the union had “disowned” Mishra as its alumni for his “provocative acts and communal statements”.

“...In one way, we have a glorious past and on the other hand we have people such as our alumni BJP leader Mishra,” the statement said.

“We are ashamed of Kapil Mishra and also that he studied social work in our college. The image of our department and social work profession has been tarnished due to his provocative acts and communal statements. The DSSW fraternity is against the hatred, violence and communalism spread by Mishra, who has maligned our profession. We demand Delhi Police to arrest him and take strict action against all such people,” the statement added.

During a pro- CAA rally in Maujpur on February 23, Mishra had given an “ultimatum” to Delhi Police to clear all anti-CAA protests in Jaffrabad within three days. The violence erupted in parts of north-east Delhi on the same night.

Despite several attempts Mishra did not respond to calls and texts for a comment

Meanwhile, students of Delhi University’s north campus took out a protest march demanding justice for riot victims

