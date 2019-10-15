e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

DTC floats tenders for e-buses

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Tuesday floated tenders to procure 300 electric buses, the city government said. These buses will be in addition to the 1,000 cluster e-buses that are already scheduled to be added in the existing fleet.

“Congrats DTC! Tender for 300 Electric Buses (Low Floor, 12 meter) floated today. Last date for submission of Bids is 13.11.19. Delhi govt under able leadership of @ArvindKejriwal Ji stands committed to strengthen DTC and public transport in Delhi,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.

The minister said the financial bid for 1,000 low-floor, air-conditioned, CNG-run cluster buses has also been opened.

According to the Delhi government’s outcome budget for 2019-20, the e-bus procurement project was delayed by more than one year due to various reasons, including the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Earlier, the Delhi government had approved calling tenders for the first batch of 385 full-electric buses on March 2 this year. The tenders were floated on March 10 but the process was interrupted due to the poll.

The minister directed the DTC to induct buses at the earliest.

Base Parking Fee Committee meeting held

The Base Parking Fee (BPF) committee, which is a panel mandated under the ‘Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019’, held its first meeting on Monday.

The committee, headed by transport commissioner Rajiv Verma, discussed the existing parking rates levied by various municipal bodies and also considered case studies from other countries, senior officials said.

“The committee will determine and recommend the minimum parking rates to the Apex committee which is headed by the transport minister in a week’s time. The MCDs, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will determine parking fees for various locations and facilities (surface/ off site) in multiples of the BPF,” an official said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 22:35 IST

top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘Won’t accept body until he is declared Indian’, says family of man declared foreigner who died in Assam
‘Won’t accept body until he is declared Indian’, says family of man declared foreigner who died in Assam
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities