DTC floats tenders for e-buses

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:35 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Tuesday floated tenders to procure 300 electric buses, the city government said. These buses will be in addition to the 1,000 cluster e-buses that are already scheduled to be added in the existing fleet.

“Congrats DTC! Tender for 300 Electric Buses (Low Floor, 12 meter) floated today. Last date for submission of Bids is 13.11.19. Delhi govt under able leadership of @ArvindKejriwal Ji stands committed to strengthen DTC and public transport in Delhi,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.

The minister said the financial bid for 1,000 low-floor, air-conditioned, CNG-run cluster buses has also been opened.

According to the Delhi government’s outcome budget for 2019-20, the e-bus procurement project was delayed by more than one year due to various reasons, including the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Earlier, the Delhi government had approved calling tenders for the first batch of 385 full-electric buses on March 2 this year. The tenders were floated on March 10 but the process was interrupted due to the poll.

The minister directed the DTC to induct buses at the earliest.

Base Parking Fee Committee meeting held

The Base Parking Fee (BPF) committee, which is a panel mandated under the ‘Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019’, held its first meeting on Monday.

The committee, headed by transport commissioner Rajiv Verma, discussed the existing parking rates levied by various municipal bodies and also considered case studies from other countries, senior officials said.

“The committee will determine and recommend the minimum parking rates to the Apex committee which is headed by the transport minister in a week’s time. The MCDs, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will determine parking fees for various locations and facilities (surface/ off site) in multiples of the BPF,” an official said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 22:35 IST