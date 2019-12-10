e-paper
DU teachers protest, police use water cannons

Dec 10, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

As hundreds of Delhi University teachers on Tuesday marched to demand regularisation of jobs for ad-hoc faculty , the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Teachers alleged they were roughed up by the police.

The teachers, marching under the banner of DU teachers’ association (DUTA), have been on an indefinite strike and protesting outside the vice-chancellor’s house since December 4 and boycotting all invigilation duties.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said, “Teachers took out a massive march demanding absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers who are forced to work under inhuman and exploitative conditions. Police barricades, use of force and water cannons did not deter teachers who marched through the campus and carried out a brief symbolic sit-in on Ring Road.”

Eye-witnesses said teachers were kicked and punched by Delhi Police as they broke barricades to continue their march. “We had to admit a teacher to our health centre after he was beaten. Even I was kicked by the police officers. Even within campus, we did not have freedom to move and the right to protest,” said Rajesh Jha, Executive Council member.

Police spokesperson Anil Mittal denied the use of batons. “The protesters were blocking Ring Road, which caused traffic snarls. Hence, we resorted to the use of water cannons to disperse them. Nobody was detained,” he said.

Since last week, teachers had been protesting against an August 28 circular by the varsity which called for appointment of guest lecturers for new vacancies in case colleges could not make permanent appointments.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development later held a meeting with DUTA members and recommended amendment in the August 28 DU circular and counting of past services in all pending cases of promotions.

The demands for absorption and counting of total years of service for promotions have not been conceded.

