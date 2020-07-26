e-paper
Home / Cities / DU to start registration for ECA admissions from Aug 1

DU to start registration for ECA admissions from Aug 1

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) on Sunday issued notification for undergraduate admission process under the extra curricular activities (ECA) quota. Students will be allowed to apply under the category between August 1 and August 31.

The university had earlier announced that it won’t take admission under the ECA quota this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, following objections from students, teachers and activists, the university had on July 20 said that it allow admission under the category on the basis of merit and participation certificates this year, but won’t hold any trials.

There are 14 recognised activities under ECA — creative writing, dance, debate, fine arts, music, music instrumental (such as tabla, harmonium, sitar, dholak, drums, guitar and sarod), theatre, NCC, NSS and yoga, among others.

In DU colleges, 5% supernumerary seats are reserved under sports and ECA categories collectively in each course.

According to the notification issued on Sunday, applicants can register under the ECA quota between August 1 to August 31. “Applicants who have already registered and now wish to apply under ECA category can also do so at the same time after paying the requisite additional fee of Rs 100. Applicants may register for a maximum of three ECA categories,” it read.

The applicants can upload a maximum of best five certificates of preceding three years (1st May 2017 –30th April 2020) on the university’s admission portal. “Certificates uploaded by the applicant shall be scrutinised and evaluated out of a maximum of 100 marks.

“Applicants scoring 20 marks and above in uploaded certificates shall be eligible for final merit list of admission on the basis of ECA. The marks under ECA category will be awarded based on the sum of the total marks awarded in the three best certificates uploaded by the candidate,” the notification reads.

Forensic tests will be conducted to check authenticity of the certificates submitted by all candidates under the ECA category, it added.

