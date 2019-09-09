e-bus charging station inaugurated at Dubagga depot

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:59 IST

An electric bus charging station was inaugurated at the Dubagga depot on Monday by minister of urban development Ashutosh Tandon in the presence of minister of state for urban development Mahesh Chandra Gupta, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and MLA Jai Devi Kaushal.

“In the first phase, the charging station has been inaugurated and 40 electric buses have become operational. The Dubagga facility has the capacity to charge 24 buses in a day. It also has parking facility for 16 buses at a time,” said Tandon speaking on the occasion.

The urban development minister said this was part of the chief minister’s efforts to make Lucknow free from vehicular pollution.

He added, “The state government is committed to developing international class facilities for charging electric buses.”

More such charging points would be developed when more electric buses would be inducted into the fleet of local buses, said the minister.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 21:59 IST