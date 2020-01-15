e-paper
e toilets at Purani Mandi, Fatehabad Road gathering dust

cities Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:46 IST

Hindustantimes
         

AGRA e toilets installed at Purani Mandi and Fatehabad Road, under the Agra Smart City project, are yet to be operational and gathering dust due to the laxity of civic officials, said locals. Worse still, faucets and other accessories have been stolen from these toilets.

E-toilets at four locations – Jalkal Land on Mughal Pulia, Trident crossing, Jaypee Hotel and Bijlighar – were working after the inauguration. But the ones at Purani Mandi, Basai Chowki on Fatehabad Road and at Tajganj were yet to be initiated.

Toilets at Basai Chowki were being used by vendors to exhibit their products while the ones at Purani Mandi were being used as parking, said locals.

Besides, miscreants had also stolen faucets, electric items, washbasins and other parts from the e-toilets and also broke the locks of one of the toilets, said sources.

Anand Menon, vice-president, Project Management Company (PMC), Agra Smart City Project said: “The delay is due to water connection in the toilets and some land issue. The issues have been resolved and the toilets are expected to open by the end of January or first week of February.” People would have to insert Rs 5 coin to use this facility.

The e-toilets are located at seven locations of Agra, mainly near tourist spots and busy markets. It is a Rs three-crore project and would be maintained by the private company for five years.

“Automated self-cleaning public toilets are modular and pre-fabricated. The seats are made of stainless steel and the facility is integrated with user-friendly electronic interfaces to ensure hygiene for users,” informed sources. -Yogesh Dubey

