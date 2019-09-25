EC issues order to remove billboards with PM’s photo at petrol pumps, bus terminals

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:52 IST

Pune The Election Commission has asked for advertisements carrying prime minister Narendra Modi’s photograph to be removed from petrol pumps, and public transport stations, following a complaint from the Congress.

Pune deputy collector Surekha Mane issued the removal order in view of the model code of conduct ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Mane’s order read: “Submit a report after taking appropriate action against hoardings carrying prime minister Narendra Modi’s pictures at petrol pumps, State Transport buses and railway stations”.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant complained to the election commission about billboards carrying Modi’s pictures which should be removed with the code of conduct in effect from September 21.

“Election Commission has not touched these hoardings at petrol pumps,” said Sawant. .

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 14:52 IST