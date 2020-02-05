EC warns Kejriwal on mohalla clinic comment at Tis Hazari

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:38 IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against making statements in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, enforced in the Capital in the wake of the forthcoming assembly elections. The poll watchdog issued the warning to the Delhi CM for promising a mohalla clinic within the Tis Hazari court premises if “land could be provided” to the government.

EC issued notice to Kejriwal on January 31, on a complaint filed by a leader of BJP’s Delhi unit. The complainant alleged Kejriwal made the announcement in the capacity of Delhi Chief Minister, which he could not have done in light of the MCC imposed by the poll panel. Kejriwal had addressed a gathering of lawyers at the court complex on the occasion of Lohri.

In his response to EC, Kejriwal explained he had gone to the court not in his official capacity but the visit was personal. It was a private affair and he had not even used his official vehicle to travel on that day, as per the response filed. He also said that since the announcement was reiteration of his earlier promise, it was in no manner connected to the ongoing election process and the statement in question was to clarify the intent of the government to fulfil the promise.

EC, however, did not accept Kejriwal’s submissions and condemned him for the statement. The spirit of MCC requires all leaders and even government officials to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process, not to make statements that disturb the conduct of elections and creates doubt in the minds of the electorates about the integrity of the electoral process, the order read.