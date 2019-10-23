EDMC to use treated water in sprinklers

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:56 IST

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday said that it will now use treated sewage water in its sprinklers to control dust pollution.

“We have tied up with the Jhilmil Industrial Area to use water from their Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP). They produce about 80 lakh litre of treated sewage water daily, only a fraction of which is taken by the Public Works Department (PWD) and rest goes into the drain,” said Sandeep Kapoor, Standing Committee Chairperson, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

“On the other hand, we use about 80 lakh litres of potable water in the 40 sprinklers-cum mist creators which we have recently bought to curb dust pollution in our area. Now, instead of the fresh water, treated water will be used,” he said.

On Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) order, 40 sprinklers of EDMC placed on mobile vehicles have been moving around areas of east Delhi like Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar and Karkardooma to settle ambient dust particles which otherwise lodge themselves in the upper lung system of breathers and cause and aggravate breathing problems like asthma.

