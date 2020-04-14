Eerie silence prevails at otherwise bustling Ghumar Mandi market

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:35 IST

The Ghumar Mandi market, which was once a hub for buyers and bustling with people, is now being haunted by an eerie silence due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The pedestrians who used to struggle for walking space due to huge vehicle movement on the market roads, are now nowhere to be seen.

Since the lockdown has been imposed, over 500 shops have been shut and only stray dogs are seen wandering around on empty roads.

Though residents and shopkeepers are missing the daily hustle and bustle of the market, they are now being able to hear the birds chirping, something that earlier got lost in the din due to traffic.

The main market of Ghumar Mandi is spread over a 1.1km-stretch, from Bhai Bala Chowk to Ghumar Mandi Chowk, to Aarti Chowk.

Located at the heart of the city, it has been the hub for buying wedding apparels, cosmetics and artificial jewellery. Besides, one could even find products of daily use in the market–there are shops selling kitchen utensils, electronics, garments, footwear, grocery, hardware, and medicines. Further, there are even some restaurants and street food points.

Lavdeep Gautam, a resident of Krishna Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, said the market area is just a walking distance from his house and he has never seen such silence in the otherwise vivacious place. “Sometimes, it feels like we have gone back in time. It is pleasant to see clean, empty roads where no horns are blaring, but the cause of this calm is unpleasant,” he said, adding that the area was giving employment to thousands of persons. “Many workers were living hand-to-mouth and now, it has become difficult for them to survive,” he added.

Traffic jam at Ghumar Mandi in Ludhiana before the lockdown; the market wears a deserted look after the lockdown. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

“In 1937, there used to be only around seven shops here. The area turned into a full-fledged market after 1984 when people from various states and districts settled here and set up their shops,” said Pawan Batra, president of Ghumar Mandi market association.

‘DIDN’T KNOW THAT LOCKDOWN WILL GO ON FOR SO LONG’

“We had closed the market on March 20, two days prior to the curfew order by the state government. We were prepared for this lockdown but we didn’t know that it will linger on for so long,” he said.

Though earnings are being hit, staying inside homes is crucial to arrest the spread of the virus, he added. “For everyone’s safety, we should follow the instructions of the government,” Batra said.

“All shopkeepers are taking care of their workers during these hard times. I have 100 people working with me. Earlier, I used to pay them salaries on the seventh of every month, but this time, I paid them salaries on April 1 so that they can manage their household expenses,” he said.

Batra added that as markets are closed, miscreants can easily target the shops. “The administration can enrol volunteers, especially for night duties, so that thefts can be prevented,” he suggested.

Meanwhile, other shopkeepers said for the first time, the entire nation is under lockdown for so many days. “Except for the manufacturing of essential commodities, all other economic activities have come to a halt. It has become difficult for us to pay salaries to the employees from our savings. If one employee is getting ₹10,000 per month and there are 50 employees working in a firm, an employer has to shell out ₹5 lakh from his own pocket. Though we have paid salaries for this month, how will we pay the employees the next month?” they said.

Aneesh Kapila, owner of a clothing store in the market, said, “If we stay alive, we will work hard to again earn our livelihood. As of now, it is important to save ourselves.”

Talking about losses, he said, “There are no sales, no purchases, and the clothes in the shop are gathering dust. We are paying salaries to the employees from our savings. So there are heavy losses,” adding that he paid 120 workers their salaries from his savings.

“As the lockdown has been extended, all shopkeepers will conduct a meeting to discuss about the payment of salaries at the month end as it has become difficult for us to pay all salaries,” he added.

Gurdeep Singh, owner of a hardware shop in Ghumar Mandi, said the shopkeepers are surviving through their savings, from which they have paid the salaries to their employees.

“The administration is only thinking about labourers and not us, shopkeepers. How we will earn our livelihood when at the end of the day, we are the receiving end?” the shopkeepers said.