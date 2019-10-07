e-paper
Effigies of ‘terror’, ‘single-use plastic’ to go up in flames

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
‘Aatankwad ka samool vinash’ and ‘shun single-use plastic’ – are this year’s theme for Dussehra celebrations at the Aishbagh Ramlila ground, where a 121-ft Ravan effigy would go up in flames on Tuesday.

“The theme was decided by our panel members. The fight against terrorism is a global issue, while conservation of environment is also our duty. By shunning single-use plastic, we can play our role in conservation of environment,” said Aditya Dwivedi, secretary, Aishbagh Ramlila Committee.

The celebrations will start at 5pm on Tuesday while the Ravan effigy will be torched at 6.45 pm. Effigies of his brothers, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad, will also be burnt.

The effigies of Kumbhkarna and Meghnad are is 71 ft and 61 ft tall respectively.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and local MLA Brajesh Pathak would also be present on the occasion.

Dwivedi said, “The committee has made arrangements for parking at Rastogi Inter College park. Parking will not be allowed on the road. Over 200 volunteers will be present for crowd management at the venue.”

The Jal Sansthan has arranged five water tankers for people attending Dussehra celebrations while the LMC has arranged five mobile toilets.

Other venues are also set for Dussehra celebrations. The Ravan effigy at Mahanagar Ramlila ground is around 50 ft tall while at Cantt it is 80 ft tall. Alambagh will witness a 60-ft-tall effigy going up in flames.

 

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 22:51 IST

