e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Eight ventilators to be installed at Ambala’s civil hospitals

Eight ventilators to be installed at Ambala’s civil hospitals

The ventilators were donated by Maruti Suzuki under its CSR project

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:03 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The eight ventilators donated by Maruti Suzuki under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) project to the Ambala health department, will be the first to be installed in the district’s civil hospitals.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Out of these eight basic ventilators, five will be installed at the civil hospital in cantonment and three at the one in city. We were waiting for the staff that can operate them and they will be functional within a week.”

“Looking at the history of infected patients coming to our hospitals, I don’t think we will need to keep any patient on ventilator support as oxygen beds are enough to deal with serious cases. Also, we are going to get six more ventilators from Haryana government soon,” he added.

Currently, there are 83 ventilators in private and military hospitals in the district that are ready for the health department if the situation worsens.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In