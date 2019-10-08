Woman loses earrings to snatcher in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:51 IST

A scooter-borne man snatched gold earrings of an 80-year-old woman outside her house in Harcharan Nagar on Tuesday afternoon and fled.

The entire incident has been recorded in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the crime spot.

Ashok Kumar of Harcharan Nagar told the police said that his mother Pritam Kaur was standing outside her house at the time of snatching incident.

“A man on white Activa passed through our lane a couple of times before he finally parked his scooter near our house. He walked up to my mother and snatched the gold earrings which she was wearing and fled the spot,” he added.

On being informed, Division Number 3 police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. They have registered a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified accused, who the victim said was wearing a turban.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Varinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The FIR in the case has been registered under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused. Footage of the surveillance cameras, which shows the movement of the snatcher, has been circulated for the identification purpose.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 22:51 IST