Home / Cities / Elected members demand meetings at PMC headquarters

Elected members demand meetings at PMC headquarters

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:16 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

PUNE: After various business establishments, now political members have sought lifting the ban on conducting general body meetings of civic body. Elected members of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday demanded general body and standing committee meetings to be allowed at PMC headquarters.

As the state government instructed to conduct online meetings on the background of Covid-19, PMC has been holding general body meetings online since last four months.

Elected members from all parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that they are not getting a chance to raise various issues. Hence, it is necessary to organise meetings in person.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The city was in the grip of the pandemic since last seven months. Now the virus cases are coming down. Hence, all party leaders, including me, would visit Mumbai and request the chief minister to allow us to hold general body meeting at PMC headquarters.”

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said, “Administration would put the elected members’ demand in front of the state government. We still have instructions to organise the general body meetings online.”

Opposition party leader in PMC Deepali Dhumal said, “Pune zilla parishad is organising online meetings better that the municipal corporation. Many elected members are not getting a chance to put forth the issues of their respective wards at the meets.”

