Elected members install sanitiser dispensers near community toilets in slums

Elected members install sanitiser dispensers near community toilets in slums

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 19:51 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
PUNE Elected members of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have installed hands-free sanitiser dispensers at crowded places and mainly near community toilets in slums which are Covid-19 (coronavirus) containment zones.

To contain the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection Pune Municipal Corporation installed such dispensers at Tadiwala Road and Nagpur Chawl slums. Taking inspiration from the civic body many elected members of PMC have now installed such dispensers in slum areas which are falling in their jurisdiction.

Ashwini Kadam, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member has installed ten such dispensers in Sahakarnagar and Padmavati areas.

Kadam said, “Many Covid-19 patients are emerging in Taljai and other nearby slums. By considering that we are installing such dispensers near slums and mainly near community toilets.”

“We are hoping that PMC should allow considering this expenditure from the ward development fund otherwise we will pay it from our pockets,” said Kadam.

Such dispensers have also been installed in Karvernagar area.

BJP members Jayant Bhave, Manjushree Khardekar and Dipak Pote have demanded that the PMC should allow installing such hands-free sanitiser dispensers at various crowded places as it would help to contain Covid-19 cases.

Elected members from other wards have said that they should be allowed to install such hands-free sanitiser dispensers in their respective areas from their ward development funds.

A regional ward officer on anonymity said that they had installed such machines at shelter homes at quarantine centres. “The decision of allowing the expenditure from ward development fund will be taken at senior-level officers,” he said.

