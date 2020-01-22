Electronic City-Sahibabad Metro extension to cost ₹1,517 crore:DMRC

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:07 IST

In its second preliminary report submitted to the Ghaziabad Development Authority, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the estimated cost of extending the Blue Line from Noida Electronic City Metro station (Sector 62) to Sahibabad would be around ₹1,517 crore.

The report also said the route would have Metro stations at Vaibhav Khand (Indirapuram), DPS (Indirapuram), Shakti Khand (Indirapuram), Sector 7, Vasundhara and Sahibabad.

The DMRC has already submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for extending Blue Line from Vaishali Metro station to Mohan Nagar through Sahibabad. The proposed Metro station at Sahibabad would serve as the interchange stations between the two proposed Metro extensions.

“The interchange station for the two proposed extensions will be at Sahibabad. The Metro station at Sahibabad will have two buildings. One of these will cater to trains coming from Vaishali and going to Mohan Nagar, while the other building will cater to trains that will come from Electronic City Metro station and will go to Mohan Nagar. Passengers on the two lines will be able to change at,” an officer from GDA’s engineering department said.

According to officials, a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station will also be constructed near the Sahibabad Metro station building complex.

“The two buildings will be connected through either a skywalk or an open bridge to the RRTS station and will facilitate interchange between the Metro and the RRTS. All the three buildings will be close to each other,” the officer said. “From Sahibabad Metro station, a single Metro line will go to the Mohan Nagar Metro station which is already operating under the Red Line network,” he said.

The already operational Mohan Nagar station will also become an interchange hub as commuters will be able to interchange between the Blue Line and the Red Line. The Red Line runs between Dilshad Garden in Delhi and Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad.

“The two new proposed projects are expected to cost us around₹3,325.22 crore in total. The DPR of Vaishali Metro extension has been received, while we will receive the DPR on the Noida Electronic City Metro extension in another couple of days. The two DPRs will be sent to the state governments to get approvals for funds. For both the projects, the Central government (20%) and the state government (80%) will share the financial burden, with the DMRC already refusing their share towards the rolling stock,” VN Singh, authority’s chief engineer, said.

As per the preliminary report, the length of the Noida Electronic City Metro—Sahibabad will be 5.017km. The extension will also cross the under construction NH-9 as it moves from Noida to Ghaziabad.

“The DMRC is constructing a pillar on NH-9 for building Noida Electronic City Metro—Sahibabad Metro extension. The approval for the construction of the pillar was given by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The pillar is being constructed on the median of the NH-9,” RP Singh, project director, NHAI, said.