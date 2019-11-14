Emergency leaves in schools will affect our pay, say Delhi’s guest teachers, write to Sisodia

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:01 IST

New Delhi: Guest teachers in the national capital’s schools are worried about the pay cut they will have to suffer owing to the Supreme Court’s order to shut schools in the national Capital on Thursday and Friday owing to “severe” pollution levels.

“We have had only six working days so far this month. Though we understand the need for these off days, our pay packets get affected, which disrupts our lives,” said Khushboo Chauhan, a guest teacher working at a Delhi government school.

Guest teachers engaged in Delhi government schools are paid on a per-day basis, unlike regular teachers who have fixed salaries.

The more than 22,000 guest teachers working in the city’s government schools don’t get paid for gazetted holidays or other offs. The per-day remuneration of guest teachers varies between ₹1,000 and ₹1,445, as per their respective positions. For Chauhan and others like her, orders such as these are a cause for concern.

“In October, we had 18 working days due to the holidays. This month, too, schools being shut due to pollution. We have already lost pay for four days. The government should think about this,” she said. Chauhan supports her family of four and expenses include rent, travel and other household needs. “Meeting these expenses becomes difficult if you are short of even ₹4,000-₹5,000.”

Following a drastic rise in pollution levels, the government announced the closure of schools on Thursday and Friday as per the directions issued by the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority. This is the second time schools were closed this month. Previously, the government had announced for closure of schools from November 2 to 5.

In light of this, the All India Guest Teachers’ Association on Thursday wrote to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia requesting him to make these “emergency leaves” paid leaves. “The loss of pay for four working days will slash the monthly budget of guest teachers by at least ₹4,000. We have requested the government to make these paid leaves so that teachers’ lives are also not affected,” said Shoaib Rana, a member of the association.