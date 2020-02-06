e-paper
Enabling soldiers communicate through hand gestures

Feb 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Three years ago, three engineers floated a concept that enables gesture communication by soldiers at war and transforming an operation into an audible language/signal.

These innovators are Nuthan Prasanna and Punithraj R, mechanical engineers from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering and Udayashankar BK, an electronics engineer who has 25 years experience in electronics R&D.

They started a start-up ‘Dvizira’ and evolved the country’s first wearable communication technology for counter-terrorism operations.

“We did this under the guidance of Col (retd) Neeraj Roy, former Army MI. It is a first of its kind technology based on a principle of neuro science and powered by machine Learning to digitally profile the movements of every soldier. The technology will be interfaced with C4ISR systems in the future,” said Punithraj R, a part of Dvizira.

He said during counter-terrorism operations where soldiers rely on hand gestures to communicate with each other, the system proves to be effective only in line of sight and ambient light. The mission becomes critical if those conditions are not met and soldiers are unable to communicate with each other.

Dvizira’s project, ASTRA (short for Applied Sensory-Interface for Tactical Relay and Assessment) bridges that gap by enabling soldiers to communicate through hand gestures and tactile feedback. The company is taking inputs from special forces to develop this technology, which will be used later during counter-terrorism operations.

Given the country is facing too many terrorism incidents, the technology gives the forces a tactical advantage and has a potential to save the lives of soldiers during critical times, they said.

