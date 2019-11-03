Encroachment biggest culprit for flash floods: survey  

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:47 IST

PUNE Encroachments are the biggest culprits for flash floods and waterlogging, a survey undertaken by citizens group in the city on Sunday, has claimed.

In a bid to find permanent solutions for the waterlogging in the city, the groups ‘Bhavtal’ and ‘Maitri’ carried out a detailed survey of the areas affected by flash floods.

At least 20 citizens from different walks of lives conducted the survey, which began at Katraj lake and went on till upper Indiranagar. Flood victims were primary participants of the survey.

The groups along with victims of September 25 tragedy (deaths due to flooding) cited major reasons to cause flooding in these areas was the illegal encroachments, drainages choked up due to garbage and plastic and inefficiency of government agencies in helping out the flood-affected citizens.

On September 25, heavy rain triggered flash flood in parts of south Pune, claiming 26 lives. Over 2,400 vehicles also were damaged in the incident.

Abhijit Ghorpade, founder of Bhavtal group and coordinator for this initiative, said, “It is an initiative which is started by citizens and for the citizens so that we should know the reason behind such kind of flash floods which happened recently in the city and need to find solutions for the same.”

“People are still afraid and are under the fear that if it rains again then their lives will be shattered again. Then one of the major reasons is illegal encroachments all over on the side of the canals. In our survey we saw at many spot drainages were still choked up due to garbage and plastic stuck in it,” said Ghorpade.

“While most of them with whom we interacted today have still now got the insured money or there are difficulties in getting the insurance or help from the government authorities,” added Ghorpade.

At around 9.30 am all the citizen volunteers gathered near the Katraj Lake and 20 of them were divided into three groups. The survey was started from New Katraj Vasaht, Ambil Odha area nearby Katraj Lake, Rajas society till Padamaja society in Upper Indiranagar. Now a detailed report of the survey and data which was collected by interacting with flood victims will be complied together and then submitted to the government authorities.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now going to repair and restore Ambil Odha. For this purpose, PMC is going to spend an estimated cost of around Rs 300 crore which will improve its water carrying capacity and enhance the safety of residents living along. The civic body would float tenders for the canal restoration work soon. The actual work will start in two months.