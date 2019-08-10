e-paper
Encroachments to go after monsoon: Thane civic commissioner

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:31 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Encroachments in three-metre buffer zones around nullahs in the city will be demolished after monsoon, said the Thane civic commissioner on Friday. The encroachments are the prime reason for flooding, especially in Diva and Mumbra.

On Friday, civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal conducted a meeting to discuss flooding in the city. A TMC official said, “There was massive flooding in the city. We have decided that constructions along a three-metre buffer zone on each side of the nullah will be demolished after monsoon.”

In 2017, TMC had announced razing constructions over nullahs. However, no action was taken and encroachments multiplied.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 00:31 IST

