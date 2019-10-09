Engineer held hostage in his own SUV, robbed of over ₹1.5 lakh

cities

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old software engineer was allegedly held hostage in his own SUV and robbed of over ₹1.5 lakh by four unidentified car-borne criminals in Greater Noida West on Tuesday night. The robbers intercepted the victim’s Tata Safari when he was talking over phone, the police said.

The assailants roamed around for one hour in the SUV and also allegedly thrashed the victim, Gaurav Singh, when he tried to resist them.

In his police complaint, Singh, a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida West, said that on Tuesday night he had gone to Ghaziabad railway station at 11pm to drop a relative. “I was returning home when four car-borne criminals overtook my SUV near Gaur City. Three criminals got off their car and surrounded me. They forced me to open my car’s door,” he said in the complaint.

One of the criminals took the SUV’s driving seat while the other two held him at knife point. “The criminals drove around for one hour. On the way, they snatched my purse and ₹5,000. They also took me to an ATM kiosk and withdrew ₹1.5 lakh using my two debit cards,” he said.

The victim said that the robbers also thrashed him and attacked with a knife when he put up resistance. The suspects later returned to the same spot and fled away in their car, leaving the victim with his Tata Safari.

Manoj Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said that the victim had got a phone call and parked his SUV on the roadside and started talking. “He was on phone when four criminals arrived there in a car. Three criminals held him in his SUV and robbed him, while the fourth criminal was waiting in another car at the same spot,” he said. The police said the criminals fled with money, and returned purse, phone and SUV to the victim.

Pathak said the police have registered a case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code against four criminals. “We have launched a search to arrest the suspects,” he said.

