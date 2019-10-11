Engineering college of Mohali told to refund fee two years after student’s death, to pay more for delay

cities

It took two years for an engineering college to refund the advance fee of its student after his death, but not before his father was compelled to move the district consumer disputes redressal forum, Mohali.

Considering the harassment caused to Girish Chander Singh (52), resident of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) colony, Sector 36, Chandigarh, who lost his son Kapil Singh Rawat in an accident on May 15, 2017, the consumer forum Mohali directed Punjab College of Engineering and Technology in Malakpur village, Mohali, and its chairman Promod Dhawan, to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 3,000 as litigation expenses.

Rawat was studying for a bachelor in technology (electrical engineering lateral entry) when he died in a mishap in Chandigarh.

In the first week of June, 2017, Girish Chander submitted Rawat’s death certificate to college authorities, asking for a refund of the advance fee of Rs 27,500 for the sixth semester.

However, in spite of making several requests, the fee was not refunded, Girish Chander informed the forum.

Refuting the allegations of the Punjab College of Engineering and Technology that he had not applied for a refund, Girish Chander told the forum that the money had not been returned despite several requests.

The college during the pendency of the complaint refunded the fee amount of Rs 27,500.

However, in spite of the "service of legal notice, fee amount has not been refunded and as such fault lies with the college in not refunding the amount and causing harassment to complainant," ruled the consumer forum.

In case payment is not made within 30 days the amount will carry 8% interest, it ordered.

