Engineering student held for drug peddling, 5kg marijuana seized

A 22-year-old engineering student from a college in Chhattisgarh was held in the Naka area of Lucknow on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in an inter-state drug peddling racket.

Around five kilograms of marijuana worth ₹5 lakh was seized from him, said police.

The accused Ravi Dubey, a resident of Lucknow, is a B Tech final year student of a college in Chhattisgarh. He was staying in Chhattisgarh for the past four years and often visited his home in Krishna Nagar during holidays, said Sujeet Dubey, inspector, Naka police station.

According to police, the accused became part of the drug peddling racket during his stay in Chhattisgarh. Drug peddlers offered him commission for working as a carrier for them. “Probe hinted that the accused had been working as a carrier for the past six months and had delivered consignments in Lucknow earlier also,” said Dubey.

The accused brought the marijuana from Bihar and was asked to deliver it to another carrier outside Aishbagh railway station, where he was arrested, he added.

The inspector said Ravi Dubey’s father is a school bus driver who had dreamt big for his son.

“The dreams of the accused’s family were shattered when they were informed about Ravi Dubey’s arrest,” said the inspector.

The accused was booked under Section 8/20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to jail after being produced before court.

