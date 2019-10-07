e-paper
Eunuchs meet SSP, Phulpur MP over dispute among themselves

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Eunuchs with MP Phulpur Kesri Devi Patel
Eunuchs with MP Phulpur Kesri Devi Patel
         

A group of eunuchs led by Chhoti Guru met SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj and Phulpur MP Kesri Devi Patel and demanded action against the Kinnar Akhada office-bearer Tina Ma and Nandini and two aides. Chhoti Guru had lodged an FIR against them at Atarsuiya police station a few days back.

Meanwhile, Atarsuiya police lodged an FIR against Chhoti Guru and other eunuchs on the complaint of Nandini on Sunday night. Nandini alleged that Chhoti and her aides threatened her with dire consequences.

The two groups of eunuchs have locked horns over a territorial dispute. Both groups conducted press conferences and made allegations against each other for encroaching upon their area and issued threats. The other group of eunuchs is headed by Tina Ma, an office-bearer of the Kinnar Akhada, which came into existence a few years back and was popular during the Kumbh.

Chhoti Guru on Monday approached the SSP and Phulpur MP and claimed that Tina and her aides have been threatening them for long. Chhoti said that Tina should leave her profession of earning through dancing and singing as she has now joined a religious institution. Tina is insulting the religion, Chhoti added.

Meanwhile, Tina and Nandini said that Chhoti has criminal past in Delhi where she used to live earlier and was even jailed. Chhoti and her associates are illegally encroaching on their areas and often misbehave with them, she added.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 19:29 IST

